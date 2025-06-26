The EFL Trophy group stages have been finalised.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have discovered their final opponent in the EFL Trophy group stages.

Prior to the final draw on Sky Sports News on Thursday afternoon, the Seasiders had already been placed in Group B with League Two sides Barrow and Tranmere Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s now been confirmed Nottingham Forest U21s will also join the three EFL sides.

The first round of the regionalised group stages will take place on the week commencing September 1.

Here’s the full draw:

Group A (Northern section) - Salford City, Stockport County, Wigan Athletic, Wolves U21s.

Group B (Northern section) - Barrow, Blackpool, Tranmere Rovers, Nottingham Forest U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group C (Northern section) - Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town, Everton U21s.

Group D (Northern section) - Barnsley, Lincoln City, Notts County, Manchester United U21s.

Group E (Northern section) - Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United, Manchester City U21s.

Group F (Northern section) - Harrogate Town, Huddersfield Town, Mansfield Town, Newcastle United U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group G (Northern section) - Accrington Stanley, Fleetwood Town, Port Vale, Leeds United U21s.

Group H (Northern section) - Burton Albion, Chesterfield, Crewe Alexandra, Liverpool U21s.

Group A (Southern section) - Cardiff City, Exeter City, Newport County, Arsenal U21s.

Group B (Southern section) - Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town, Plymouth Argyle, Tottenham Hotspur U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group C (Southern section) - Northampton Town, Shrewsbury Town, Walsall, Chelsea U21s.

Group D (Southern section) - Milton Keynes Dons, Reading, Swindon Town, West Ham United U21s.

Group E (Southern section) - AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Stevenage, Crystal Palace U21s.

Group F (Southern section) - Crawley Town, Leyton Orient, Peterborough United, Aston Villa U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group G (Southern section) - Colchester United, Gillingham, Wycombe Wanderers, Fulham U21s.

Group H (Southern section) - Barnet, Cambridge United, Luton Town, Brighton & Hove Albion U21s.

Your next story from the Gazette: 'A long way' - New signing shares how Bruce act convinced him to join Blackpool.