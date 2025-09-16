Blackpool team news V Barrow: Steve Bruce makes 10 changes for EFL Trophy tie

Blackpool take on Barrow in the EFL Trophy this evening.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have named their team to take on Barrow in their opening group game of this season’s EFL Trophy.

Steve Bruce has made 10 changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon, with only Jordan Brown remaining in the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alterations see Franco Ravizzoli make his Seasiders debut in goal, after being Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s understudy throughout the campaign so far.

In defence, Fraser Horsfall features for the first time since the opening weekend after recovering from an ankle injury.

The ex-Stockport County centre back looks to be paired with Zac Ashworth in the middle, with CJ Hamilton the most likely contender to feature at left back.

On the wings, Scott Banks makes his first start following his loan move from St. Pauli on Deadline Day, while Emil Hansson features on the other side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with Ashworth and Andy Lyons, Tom Bloxham returns to the matchday squad and starts up top next to Ashley Fletcher.

From the defeat at Sixfields, both Olly Casey and George Honeyman drop out completely.

Here’s the full starting XI: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Fraser Horsfall, Zac Ashworth, CJ Hamilton, Scott Banks, Lee Evans, Jordan Brown, Emil Hansson, Tom Bloxham, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Dale Taylor, Josh Bowler, Michael Ihiekwe, Danny Imray.