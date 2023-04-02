News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool badly missing injured striker according to ex-Crystal Palace man

Blackpool are badly missing Gary Madine in their fight against relegation.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
That’s according to former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison, who believes the Seasiders are relying too heavily on Jerry Yates for goals.

Yates scored Blackpool’s late consolation in their 3-1 derby defeat to Preston North End on Saturday, which was his 13th of the campaign.

Madine is Blackpool’s next top goalscorer with four, but the 32-year-old is currently sidelined for the remainder of the campaign and could even be missing until 2024.

Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley are also out injured, leaving Yates as Blackpool’s only fit and available striker.

Morrison, speaking on ITV’s EFL highlights show, told presenter Jules Breach: “They rely too much on Yates. He’s their talisman, he scores the goals.

“They’re missing Gary Madine, who is out for the season. Even if Gaz isn’t scoring goals, one thing he does is occupy defenders and you can get the runners off him.

Clinton Morrison delivered his verdict on ITV's EFL highlights show
“But you saw they missed him (against Preston). Morgan Rogers had a big chance with his header and he needs to be standing up to the mark.

“But Yates comes alive in and around the six-yard box, that’s what he does. But you need other players to stand up to the mark if you’re going to get out of trouble.”

Blackpool remain four points adrift of relegation rivals Cardiff City, who make the trip to Bloomfield Road on Friday for a huge encounter down at the bottom of the Championship.

“It’s a massive game, a huge six-pointer. It’s almost winner takes all,” Morrison added.

