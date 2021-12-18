Blackpool are taking steps to safeguard Bloomfield Road players and staff

A number of this weekend’s games have been called off as a result of positive cases within squads.

As it stands, no positive tests have been returned in the Blackpool camp and this afternoon’s clash against Peterborough United is set to go ahead.

Speaking before the EFL’s guidance to clubs on Thursday, Critchley said: “We’re taking appropriate steps at the training ground to try and do everything we can to look after each other.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley

“That’s what we did before and we’ve decided it’s the right thing to do again now.

“You’ve only got to look at what’s happening all over the country and how quickly things seem to be escalating that it’s definitely an issue. Games are being called off.

“The most important thing is the health and safety of your players and staff, but it’s really sad that it seems to be creeping back towards the situation we were in before. Fingers crossed it doesn’t get to that.

“I’m not an expert, I’m not a doctor, so like the players look to me for guidance on football issues, on health issues we look to the medical experts.”

In the meantime, the Seasiders have implemented a number of changes to the way they operate.

“You can only travel in your own car, so it goes back to travelling on your own as a lot of players would previously get lifts with each other,” Critchley explained.

“The players are also going to have to clean their own kit and take their own kit home.

“They won’t be allowed in the dressing rooms or allowed to shower after training, so it will basically be a case of turning up, train and then go home.

“They won’t be in the canteen eating together, masks are obviously mandatory, and when we travel to away games, it’s two buses again etc.”