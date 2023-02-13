Blackpool and Wigan's relegation rivals Huddersfield Town appoint veteran boss as their new manager

The 74-year-old becomes the Terriers’ fourth manager in just seven months, replacing Mark Fotheringham who was axed after last week’s 2-2 draw with Blackpool.

The West Yorkshire outfit followed that up with a damaging 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic on Saturday, which saw the Latics leapfrog them into 22nd place.

Warnock, who won’t take charge of his first game until Saturday, announced his retirement in April of last year after spending 42 years as a manager, calling time on his career having left Middlesbrough in November 2021.

But the Sheffield-born boss has been tempted back with a short-term deal that runs for Huddersfield’s final 16 games.

Warnock returns for a second spell with the Terriers, having won promotion during the 1995/96 season.

“I’m really excited about this challenge,” Warnock said.

Warnock comes out of retirement to take the Huddersfield job until the end of the season

“My first spell at Huddersfield Town had everything. We went to Wembley twice, moved into the new stadium, and really built the club from nothing. It was a special time.

“I’m coming back to help the club, but also Dean Hoyle. I know what he has done behind-the-scenes and I’ve always had a lot of time for him.

“I’ve looked at the fixtures and we’ve got some fantastic games to come. I want to come back and put smiles on faces.”

Interim boss Narcis Pelach took charge of Saturday’s game after Fotheringham was sacked after winning just five of his 21 games.

The Scot was booed as he applauded the away fans at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night after failing to beat the 10-man Seasiders.

Fotheringham replaced Danny Schofield in September after the latter had spent just 69 days in the job, losing six of his first eight league games.

Pelach will take charge of Huddersfield’s trip to Stoke City on Wednesday night, before Warnock cuts short his holiday to take charge of training on Thursday.

His first game in the dugout will be the home clash against Birmingham City at the weekend.