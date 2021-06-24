Blackpool and Fleetwood Town discover Carabao Cup first round opponents

The Seasiders will host fellow Championship side Middlesbrough at Bloomfield Road.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, will make the trip to Staffordshire to face Stoke City.

It will be the first meeting between the two clubs.

Stoke, managed by former Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill, knocked Blackpool out of the competition on penalties at the first round stage last season.

The Cod Army made it to the third round, where they were beaten by top flight side Everton, having seen off Wigan Athletic and Port Vale.

The round one draw is split into northern and southern sections, with matches scheduled to take place week commencing August 9 - the midweek after club's opening league game.

However, clubs are able to mutually agree an alternative date between July 31 and August 4, the EFL revealed.

If games go ahead on the week commencing August 9, it means Blackpool will host Middlesbrough after their opening league game, which is away at Bristol City.

Fleetwood take on Stoke after hosting Portsmouth on the opening day of the League One campaign.