Blackpool add another highly-rated youngster to Stephen Dobbie's development squad

Blackpool have added another highly-rated youngster to their newly-formed development squad.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:50 am

Read More

Read More
Do Jordan Gabriel and James Husband come straight back in? How Blackpool could l...

Defender Alex Lankshear has made the move to Bloomfield Road from non-league side St Albans City for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Seasiders with the option to extend by a further year.

Most Popular

“My time at St Alban’s has been great and I’m now ready to take that next step,” Lankshear said of his move.

“I’m a left-back who likes to get up and down the pitch and help the team in both boxes.

“I’m really excited to be part of this football club and hopefully I can now push on further and into the first-team.”

Previously part of Arsenal’s youth system, Lankshear has started 39 games for St Albans and regularly featured for the club in National League South, helping the team finish ninth and reach the second round of the FA Cup last season.

Lankshear will initially join up with Blackpool's development squad

He joins the likes of Harvey Hughes and Joleon Lescott’s son Donovan in joining Stephen Dobbie’s development squad in recent weeks.

“Alex has been identified by our recruitment team as a player of high potential,” academy director Ciaran Donnelly said.

“He has already made a good impact in senior football, and we are confident that joining up with our development squad will give him the platform to kick on again.

“We are really looking forward to working with him here at the club.”

The development squad will play fixtures in the Central League this season, with details on schedules and where the games will take place yet to be announced.

BlackpoolStephen DobbieSeasidersDonovanArsenal