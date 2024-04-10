Blackpool 1-0 Fleetwood Town: Two highs and one low as one keeper avoids red card and the other makes match-winning save

Jay Lynch received a yellow card for his foul CJ Hamilton (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

A first half header from Jake Beesley proved to be the difference between the two sides, but the Seasiders did see a penalty saved and have protests for a red card waved away, while the Cod Army were denied an equaliser late on by both the linesman’s flag and Dan Grimshaw.

Neil Critchley’s side have closed the gap between themselves and the final play-off place to three points, but have played a game more than both Oxford United and Lincoln City, who remain ahead of them. Stevenage are also still in the hunt, and sit in ninth only on goal difference.

Here’s the highs and the lows from the game:

Lynch fortunate to avoid red

Fleetwood were probably lucky to have 11 men still on the pitch at full time, after goalkeeper Jay Lynch brought down CJ Hamilton as the wing-back went around him on the edge of the box. Despite the potential of a goal scoring opportunity, the referee only handed out a yellow card alongside the free kick.

In real time it certainly felt like he should’ve been sent off after mistiming his attempt to claim the ball, with the incident not taking place in the box.

Of course the referee had a closer view and perhaps thought Hamilton’s touch was too heavy; either way it still seemed likely the Blackpool man would be able to get onto the ball and have the goal at his mercy.

Earlier in the game, Lynch had kept Fleetwood in the contest after making a superb stop down to his right to deny Shayne Lavery from the penalty spot.

Grimshaw brilliance

In the other goal, Dan Grimshaw also produced a moment of brilliance. After not having too much to do throughout the game, the 26-year-old burst into life to make a sensational save to ensure the scoreline remained at 1-0 in the latter stages of the 90 minutes.

The ex-Manchester City youngster has really impressed throughout the second half of the campaign in particular, and this isn’t the first time he’s been responsible for securing points for the Seasiders.

Byers brilliance

Another player that impressed was George Byers, who really bossed things in midfield once again for Blackpool. At both ends of the field he played his part, and really helped the transition from defence to attack, which has been a major problem at times for Critchley’s side this season.

The Sheffield Wednesday loanee really looks as if he’s fully settled in at Bloomfield Road now, and is someone who should be on the wish list in the summer with his contract at Hillsborough coming to an end.