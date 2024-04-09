Blackpool 1-0 Fleetwood Town: Jake Beesley header helps Seasiders claim victory over Fylde Coast neighbours

Jake Beesley's goal was the difference between Blackpool and Fleetwood

A first half header from Jake Beesley proved to be the difference between the two sides, but the Seasiders did see a penalty saved and have protests for a red card waved away, while the Cod Army were denied an equaliser late on by both the linesman’s flag and Dan Grimshaw.

Neil Critchley’s side have closed the gap between themselves and the final play-off place to three points, but have played a game more than both Oxford United and Lincoln City, who remain ahead of them. Stevenage are also still in the hunt, and sit in ninth only on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An early chance came the way of the visitors, with Promise Omochere running through on goal, only for the situation to be dealt with due to the attacker’s hesitancy.

Defenders in both teams were called into action to make important blocks in the opening exchanges. Brendan Wiredu threw his body in front of a shot from Karamoko Dembele at one end, while at the other Matthew Pennington firmly dealt with a counter attacking threat from Charlie Adam’s side.

The deadlock was broken in the 22nd minute, with Beesley nodding a CJ Hamilton cross past Jay Lynch. The Seasiders almost claimed a second moments after their first, as a half volley from Sonny Carey took a deflection just past the post.

George Byers also tried his luck in an attempt to double Blackpool’s lead, but hit a fierce effort straight at the keeper. The midfielder also had a headed effort ahead of half time, with the final product proving to have the same outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the restart, the Sheffield Wednesday loanee came close once again, as he pulled an effort wide after some good work from Shayne Lavery.

Opportunities for Fleetwood to pull level were scarce. One chance they did have came through quick footwork from Bosun Lawal, who evaded a number of players on the edge of the box before having his eventual shot blocked behind.

Beesley had a couple of openings to claim his second of the night, with Dembele playing him through both times.

With less than 15 minutes to go, the Seasiders were handed an opportunity to double their lead from the penalty spot. Lavery stepped up to take, but saw his effort saved by Lynch, who stopped the ball down to his right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the closing stages, the visitors were lucky to finish the game with 11 men, after Lynch took out Hamilton on the edge of the box as he rounded him. Despite the possibility of it being a red, the keeper escaped with a yellow.

At the start of stoppage time, Tom Longergan thought he had found an equaliser, but celebrations in the away end were swiftly cut short by the linesman’s flag. Moments later the Cod Army were denied once again, this time by a superb Grimshaw save to ensure it remained 1-0.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, George Byers, Sonny Carey (90’), Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele (90’), Jake Beesley (83’), Shayne Lavery (83’).