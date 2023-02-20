Blackburn Rovers dealt significant double injury blow ahead of Blackpool challenge

Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed Rovers will definitely be without influential midfielder Bradley Dack, while talisman Ben Brereton Diaz could also be missing.

It comes after the duo were both forced to limp off during their 1-0 win against Swansea City at the weekend.

Scans have shown Dack is expected to be out for around four weeks, meaning he’s unlikely to feature until after the international break.

While no timescale has been given for Brereton Diaz’s return, Rovers have confirmed he’s unlikely to be a part of their squad for the midweek encounter against Mick McCarthy’s men.

“I tried to take care of Dack and to take care of him over a long period but he will be injured for a while," Tomasson told RoversTV.

“It’s a hamstring, it’s not the knee and that’s important because of the two terrible injuries he’s had in the past.

Dack, left, and Brereton Diaz are both likely to be missing against the Seasiders

“It’s a shame because he’s done a very good job, but he’s got injured and we’re disappointed for him.

“I don’t think we’ll see him back for the next four weeks. We’ll wait and see because you never know how soon he’ll be back.

“Ben is very doubtful and we have a couple of other players who are also doubtful due to this intense schedule.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Joe Rankin-Costello is back available but Thomas Kaminski, Scott Wharton, Jake Batty and Sam Barnes remain on the sidelines.

“We still have Batty and Sam out, together with Scott and Kaminski. Joe is back and that’s cool,” Tomasson added.

“The games are coming quick, we don’t have the biggest squad and we’re in the most intense league in the world.

“We monitor everything, the high-speed running, sprint metres, the acceleration, we watch all these kinds of things.”

Blackburn’s win against Swansea moved them up to seventh in the table, only outside the play-off spots on goal difference.