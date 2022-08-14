‘Bitter pill to swallow’: Kenny Dougall opens up on Blackpool’s cruel defeat to Swansea City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Ntcham’s 87th-minute goal handed Russell Martin’s side all three points in a tense and even battle at Bloomfield Road.

The visitors had the better of the first-half, but the Seasiders dominated the second period and had more than enough chances to take the lead before Ntcham’s winner three minutes from time.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow because I thought we were excellent in the first-half,” Dougall said.

“We know what Swansea are all about, the way they play makes it very hard for teams to get on the ball a little bit.

“But in the second-half we had four or five very good opportunities to score a goal which we obviously didn’t. When that happens it makes things a lot harder.

“I guess that gives us a little indication of where we’re at at the moment, because we’ve not been quite clinical enough.

Kenny Dougall battles for the ball during yesterday's defeat to Swansea

“We were a bit aggressive on the attacking corner for the goal and that’s cost us right at the end.”

The Seasiders also missed a penalty at the start of the second-half after Jerry Yates’ spot kick was well saved by Alex Fisher.

Dougall, who was the man brought down in the box for the penalty, refused to attach any blame on Yates’ shoulders.

“The ref gave a pen, so that’s all I can say,” Dougall said, when asked if there was any contact.

“People miss pens, it happens. Obviously it’s annoying and disappointing for us, because when you play a team like Swansea it’s important to get that first goal.

“We had opportunities to score after that though, the keeper has made a couple of good saves and there were a few blocks, so fair play to them.

“Then for them to go and nick it at the end, that’s just the Championship for you.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re on top or if you’re camped in their box for 85 minutes, anything can happen in this division. To get zero points out of this match is frustrating.