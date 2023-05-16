Big decisions over the futures of key Blackpool players must be made imminently

Under EFL rules, clubs must notify players as to whether or not they are being retained by the third Saturday of May, which falls on May 20 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the majority of clubs will publish their lists – often on their official websites – long before this date.

A number of sides have already released this information but given the current uncertainty behind the scenes at Bloomfield Road – where there’s no permanent head coach or sporting director– it remains unknown when Blackpool’s retained list will be released.

Ben Mansford is also on the move, although it’s understood the club’s chief executive is still assisting in the interim before he returns to his role at Maccabi Tel Aviv on June 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for a sporting director, owner Simon Sadler recently revealed a replacement for Chris Badlan had been identified and would be unveiled when the club is able to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports suggest Sheffield Wednesday’s head of recruitment David Downes has been lined up for the role.

Keshi Anderson is out of contract and could leave for nothing if a new deal is not agreed

Clubs that finish in the play-offs are inevitably given longer to submit their lists and have until four days after their last match to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EFL then publishes the list by the second Saturday in June, which falls on June 10 this year.

There promises to be a big turnover of players at Bloomfield Road this summer given 17 players see their contracts expire at the end of the campaign. Thirteen of these players, however, do have 12-month options on their deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, there’s still bound to be plenty of ins and outs as part of a major summer of change on and off the field.

Jordan Thorniley, Curtis Nelson and Keshi Anderson are three key players that are out of contact at the end of the season and have no options, so new deals must be negotiated if they’re to remain at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad