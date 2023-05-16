News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Big decisions over the futures of key Blackpool players must be made imminently

Blackpool have until this weekend to inform their out-of-contract players if they’ll be staying at Bloomfield Road.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 16th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Read More
Stephen Dobbie addresses Blackpool fans calling for him to be given the head coa...

Under EFL rules, clubs must notify players as to whether or not they are being retained by the third Saturday of May, which falls on May 20 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the majority of clubs will publish their lists – often on their official websites – long before this date.

Most Popular

A number of sides have already released this information but given the current uncertainty behind the scenes at Bloomfield Road – where there’s no permanent head coach or sporting director– it remains unknown when Blackpool’s retained list will be released.

Ben Mansford is also on the move, although it’s understood the club’s chief executive is still assisting in the interim before he returns to his role at Maccabi Tel Aviv on June 1.

Hide Ad

As for a sporting director, owner Simon Sadler recently revealed a replacement for Chris Badlan had been identified and would be unveiled when the club is able to do so.

Hide Ad

Reports suggest Sheffield Wednesday’s head of recruitment David Downes has been lined up for the role.

Keshi Anderson is out of contract and could leave for nothing if a new deal is not agreedKeshi Anderson is out of contract and could leave for nothing if a new deal is not agreed
Keshi Anderson is out of contract and could leave for nothing if a new deal is not agreed

Clubs that finish in the play-offs are inevitably given longer to submit their lists and have until four days after their last match to do so.

Hide Ad

The EFL then publishes the list by the second Saturday in June, which falls on June 10 this year.

There promises to be a big turnover of players at Bloomfield Road this summer given 17 players see their contracts expire at the end of the campaign. Thirteen of these players, however, do have 12-month options on their deals.

Hide Ad

Nevertheless, there’s still bound to be plenty of ins and outs as part of a major summer of change on and off the field.

Jordan Thorniley, Curtis Nelson and Keshi Anderson are three key players that are out of contact at the end of the season and have no options, so new deals must be negotiated if they’re to remain at Bloomfield Road.

Hide Ad

Chris Maxwell, Callum Connolly, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Shayne Lavery and Gary Madine also see their deals expire this summer, albeit with options to extend.

Related topics:EFLBlackpool