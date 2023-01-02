Big calls, game of two halves and Michael Appleton's future: The talking points from Blackpool's draw against Sunderland

Had it backfired, Blackpool’s head coach would have come in for untold flack and criticism – even more so than he’s been getting in recent weeks.

Benching one of the fans’ favourites is always going to stir up debate, but as good as Yates is – he’s still among the top scorers in the Championship – he’s by no means undroppable.

Since his hot spell of form in October, the forward hasn’t found the back of the net in his last nine games.

He’s also been a virtual ever-present in the starting line-up this season, no other player in the Blackpool squad has played as many minutes, so Appleton obviously felt this was the opportune moment to give him a rest.

Justified

Fortunately for Appleton his big call paid off as the man who came into the side to replace Yates, Shayne Lavery, scored the goal that gave Blackpool a deserved first-half lead.

Shayne Lavery justified his selection by scoring Blackpool's goal

CJ Hamilton, the second of four changes in total from the Sheffield United game, also played a leading role, slipping the Northern Irishman in with a well-weighted pass that Lavery stuck away with aplomb.

A first-half lead was exactly what the Seasiders merited because their performance was much improved, spurred on by the trickery and deft touches of Ian Poveda playing in a number 10 role for the second game running.

Sunderland sat fourth in the table prior to kick-off but Blackpool were making them look very ordinary at times.

But despite being hugely encouraged by the improved display at half-time, you knew full well the home side would need to capitalise on their dominance and get a second because there was no way Tony Mowbray’s side would be as poor in the second-half as they were in the first.

Sunderland were unable to handle Ian Poveda during the first-half

A game of two halves

Unfortunately those fears came to fruition as the Black Cats emerged a totally different side in the second period, helped by a slight tactical tweak that Appleton failed to respond to.

Once the Wearside outfit got back on level terms courtesy of Ross Stewart, you felt there was only going to be one winner.

It was one-way traffic for much of the second-half and Sunderland got into some cracking positions in the final third on a worryingly regular basis. Thankfully their final ball was found wanting, although Blackpool’s backline also deserve plenty of credit for how well they defended. But there’s no doubt the higher quality chances in the game came Sunderland’s way.

Sunderland were by far the better side in the second-half and wasted good chances to take all three points

Despite this being a New Year with new hopes, there was a familiar ending to the match with the Seasiders being reduced to 10 men in second-half stoppage-time.

Callum Connolly was the man dismissed, slightly harshly being shown two yellows to make it SEVEN red cards for Blackpool this season – meaning they’ve now picked up more reds than wins.

I say harsh because yes, while his fouls were both correctly identified by referee Tim Robinson, not every foul has to be punished with a yellow card. And if they are, it begs the question why so many Sunderland players escaped similar punishment.

Thankfully the dismissal came so late on it had no impact on the game, unlike at Wigan and Hull where the Seasiders had to hold on for so long.

Mixed feelings once again

But once the final whistle arrived, it’s fair to say there was a feeling or relief rather than anguish at yet another draw – this being the fourth time Blackpool have picked up a point in their last five games.

Given the recent noises, it appears Michael Appleton will be given the January transfer window to improve his team

But the mixed feelings soon returned because draws just won’t cut it for the Seasiders given their precarious position inside the bottom three, with the two sides below them still having games in hand to play.

It’s now nine games without a win, a run that stretches back to October, meaning just four points out of a possible 27 have been picked up since that 2-1 victory at Coventry.

Bigger picture

It’s felt for a while now that Blackpool’s results and performances have just prolonged the agony for Appleton. While the winless run is unacceptable, the recent displays have been okay and by no means dreadful. He certainly hasn’t ‘lost the dressing’ room anyway, to coin a well-used phrase whenever a manager appears to be in trouble.

We’ve all been waiting for an emphatic result either way, a comprehensive victory to silence the doubters or a heavy beating to bang the final nail into the coffin. But we’ve had neither.

As a result, Appleton continues to cling onto his job, something that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon given the noises coming out on the transfer front.

It seems he’ll be given the January window to bring in at least two or three reinforcements that will go straight into the starting line-up, players he should have got during the summer if we’re being truthfully honest.

Josh Bowler and Morgan Rogers are likely to be two, but a steely, more defensively-minded midfield player is also a big must this month.

Despite the fan discontent, Appleton continues to stick to his guns. Whether you agree with his decisions or not, in dropping Yates and bringing Chris Maxwell back in for Dan Grimshaw at the first attempt he’s made two big calls. As I say, if they had not worked out the mood inside Bloomfield Road would have been toxic come full-time.

But he’s not here to appease the fans nor score brownie points, he’s clearly his own man who won’t be influenced by the outside noise.

