Big Blackpool build-up to Championship season begins today as players return

Neil Critchley and his troops return for early fitness work, 32 days on from their play-off final triumph at Wembley against Lincoln City.

Full pre-season training won’t begin until Monday, however.

Fixtures are out, friendlies are planned and the Blackpool players return today to start fitness work

The Seasiders’ programme of friendlies starts with a trip to Southport a week on Saturday, July 10, though a developmental side take on Squires Gate the night before.

Pool then take on Newport County behind-closed-doors on Saturday, July 17 during the club’s training camp.

Games against Carlisle United and Morecambe follow the glamour friendly against Rangers, which takes place at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday, July 21.

This first meeting between the teams since 2011 will kick off at 7pm. Ticket information and streaming details will be confirmed in due course.

A Blackpool XI side will take on Bamber Bridge at the end of July and The Gazette understands the club have one more friendly still to announce.

Blackpool’s league campaign starts on Saturday, August 7 with a trip to Bristol City. The club’s first home league game back in the Championship is against Cardiff City a week later.

In between those games, Pool are likely to host fellow second tier side Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

The date for this tie is yet to be finalised and clubs can agree to move their first-round games to the week before the league season begins.

