Barnsley V Blackpool preview: Key players, form guide, and previous meetings

Blackpool travel to Oakwell to take on Barnsley this afternoon (K.O.3pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
The Seasiders head into this fixture on the back of a 4-1 victory over Reading, courtesy of a Jordan Rhodes hat-trick and a powerful header from Kylian Kouassi.

Neil Critchley’s side have only picked up one point on the road so far this season, and will be hoping to improve their record away from Bloomfield Road.

Here is some of the key information:

Blackpool take on Barnsley this afternoonBlackpool take on Barnsley this afternoon
Blackpool take on Barnsley this afternoon
The opposition

Barnsley have won five of their opening nine League One games, and currently sit fifth in the table.

Following their disappointment in last season’s Play-Off final at Wembley, they started the current campaign with a 7-0 victory over Port Vale.

Heading into this weekend’s game, they have won four of their last five league games.

Last time out they beat Northampton 2-1, but prior to that they had lost 3-2 to Portsmouth at Oakwell.

The coach

Neill Collins took over as Barnsley head coach during the summer.

As a player he represented the likes of Wolves, Preston North End and Sheffield United.

He hung us his boots while Tampa Bay Rowdies, where he was promoted to manager.

Key players

Devante Cole currently leads the scoring charts in League One, with the striker scoring nine goals in nine games.

Meanwhile, the Tykes also have a number of creative players.

Fullback Barry Cotter and midfielder Nicky Cadden both have three assists each.

Form guide (all competitions)

Barnsley- W W L W W

Blackpool- W L W W L

Previous meetings

Blackpool last faced Barnsley back in April 2022.

Owen Dale and Olly Casey were both on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win a Oakwell.

In the other meeting of that season, Shayne Lavery claimed the winner in a 1-0 win at Bloomfield Road.

Overall record

Since their first meeting 1899, Blackpool have overcome Barnsley on 34 occasions.

They have also lost 46 times, as well as playing out 25 draws.

