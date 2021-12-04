Arsenal loanee is still in Blackpool head coach's thoughts

The 20-year-old is yet to hit the net after 12 appearances on loan from Arsenal and has not featured since the defeat at Nottingham Forest in mid-October.

He did his best to make a point to Critchley, whose side has struggled for goals lately, by scoring in Tuesday’s friendly at Huddersfield Town.

Ahead of today’s clash with Luton Town, head coach Critchley said: “It was good for Tyreece to get on the scoresheet and for CJ Hamilton who scored the other goal.

Tyreece John-Jules hasn't figured since October's loss at Nottingham Forest

“A lot of players gave me food for thought. I thought the players’ attitude and application were outstanding. They put so much into the game and played some really good football.

“Tyreece is in my thoughts and so are all the players. It’s a really good group and I have such a tough decision every week.

“Sometimes it’s difficult for players to understand why they are not involved. The difference between starting and not starting is minute.

“It can be just tactical or maybe a player has had an opportunity and doesn’t deserve to be left out.

“The players have to understand they have to be professional, patient and work hard, and when the opportunities come they have to be ready because it is a squad game.”

The fact John-Jules is on loan from the Gunners does not mean he will be treated any differently either.

Critchley told The Gazette: “The players are in control and can decide what happens by their performances. The players understand they have to do their side of the bargain.

“Arsenal, or whoever, would not want their player to play if they did not deserve to, that’s part and parcel of football at any level.

“All players get our respect and, hopefully, they appreciate that and get a level of work that keeps them ready if they get an opportunity.”

Whoever is selected against the Hatters, Critchley is looking for an improved display to halt Blackpool’s five-match winless run.

Critchley added: “A lot of facets have been very good but there are areas we have to improve upon.

“You have to be so concentrated in this division, and you have to be there physically and mentally for every game.”