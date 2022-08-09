Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino handed first Blackpool start in cup clash against Barrow

The duo are two of seven changes to the Blackpool side that lost 2-0 to Stoke City in league action on Saturday.

Chris Maxwell replaces Dan Grimshaw in goal, while Jordan Thorniley steps in for Rhys Williams to partner Marvin Ekpiteta in the centre of defence.

Callum Connolly and Dom Thompson retain their places at right-back and left-back respectively.

Patino starts in a midfield three alongside Kenny Dougall and Lewis Fiorini, while CJ Hamilton and Corbeanu start either side of Shayne Lavery.

Matty Virtue, Josh Bowler, Jerry Yates and Gary Madine all drop out of the side.

Jordan Gabriel and James Husband return from injury to start on the bench in their first involvement of the 2022/23 season.

Patino makes his first Blackpool start tonight after coming off the bench at Stoke on Saturday

Elsewhere, Luke Garbutt, Doug Tharme, Kevin Stewart. Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.

Richard Keogh is left out ahead of a prospective move to League One side Ipswich Town.

The Seasiders take on a Barrow side that have begun the season with two wins from two, beating Stockport County and Bradford City by 3-2 scorelines.

The winners of tonight’s tie will be entered into Wednesday night’s draw, which will take place after the conclusion of the Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland tie on Sky Sports.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Thompson, Dougall, Patino, Fiorini, Hamilton, Corbeanu, Lavery

Subs: Moore, Williams, Husband, Gabriel, Virtue, Carey, Bowler, Lubala, Yates

Barrow: Farman, Brough, McClelland, Canavan, Gordon, Kay, White, Gotts, Foley, Warren, Whitfield

Subs: Lillis, Taylor, Rooney, Nwabuokei, Waters, Neal, Smales-Braithwaite, Ellis, Stevens