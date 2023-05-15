Charlie Patino has returned to Arsenal while both Lewis Fiorini and Morgan Rogers have headed back to Manchester City.

It comes after all three started in Blackpool’s season finale at Norwich City last week, which Stephen Dobbie’s side edged 1-0 thanks to Rogers’ first goal for the club.

The 20-year-old made 22 appearances in tangerine having made the loan move to Bloomfield Road during the January transfer window.

“Happy to end the season on a high,” he posted.

“I want to thank the fans, players and staff for the amazing support since day one. I truly appreciate it.”

Despite only being with Blackpool for half a season, Rogers made eight more appearances for the club than his Man City teammate Fiorini who endured an injury-hit season-long loan spell.

Morgan Rogers and Charlie Patino are two of six loanees to return to their parent clubs

The midfielder, who made the move last summer to reunite with his former boss Michael Appleton, who he also played under at Lincoln City, missed four months of action with a serious hamstring injury.

Nevertheless, he still managed to make an impression in his 14 appearances, scoring his one and only goal in the recent 3-2 defeat to Millwall.

Addressing his stay at Blackpool, Fiorini said: “Glad we could end a tough season on a positive note.

“Thank you to the fans, players and staff for your continued support throughout the season and all the best for the future.”

Fiorini was partnered in the Blackpool midfield against Norwich by Charlie Patino, who has enjoyed a real learning curve in his first loan move away from Arsenal.

The 19-year-old, who is rumoured to be on his way from the Emirates this summer, scored three times in 37 appearances this season. He was also sent off once during the 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in February.

Patino, the subject of one of the catchiest songs going, also endeared himself to the fanbase by scoring a long-range piledriver in the 4-2 derby win against Preston North End in October.

“Thank you Seasiders for making my season at your club a special one,” he posted. “Your support has been amazing!

"I knew the place to go… #UTMP”

