Adi Yussuf a victim of Blackpool's 'mixed bag' of a transfer window

Simon Grayson has suggested Adi Yussuf has been a victim of Blackpool's "mixed bag" of a transfer window.

The striker became the third of Pool's summer signings to leave the club on loan when he returned to Solihull Moors earlier this week.

The 27-year-old was due to sign for Macclesfield Town on transfer deadline day but the deal collapsed after the paperwork failed to get approval from the EFL.

Yussuf's departure comes after both Jamie Devitt and Ben Tollitt - fellow summer signings - also left for first-team football, joining Bradford City and Wrexham respectively.

Yussuf was the first player to sign for the club at the start of the summer transfer window at a time when Terry McPhillips was still manager.

But he fell out of favour under Grayson, who had different ideas and a bigger budget at his disposal when new owner Simon Sadler took over.

On Yussuf's return to Solihull, where he will remain until January, Grayson told The Gazette: “I think it’s a good move for all parties.

“When we were looking at the Macclesfield deal it was going to be an opportunity for him to get some game time.

“The National League was still an option for him to head out on loan, so he should get some game time and we will see where we go in January when we will assess the situation.

“When we look back at the window it was a mixed transfer window in that it started with Terry McPhillips and the previous owners, then Terry and Simon Sadler and then finished with myself and Simon.

“It’s been a mixed bag and no disrespect to the lads that came in, but I wanted different types of players and other options became available.

“We also had a bigger budget than we had at the start of the summer.

“These lads have been good lads but when they’ve had the opportunity to go out on loan they’ve taken it because they want to play first-team football and that’s full credit to them.”