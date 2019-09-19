Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman looks ahead to weekend clash against Blackpool

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has praised his Blackpool counterpart Simon Grayson ahead of this weekend's encounter at the Crown Ground.

Grayson takes his Blackpool side across the county to face an Accrington team that sit in 20th place in League One.

Coleman's men have struggled so far this season, winning just once in eight games and conceding 16 goals in the process.

Speaking ahead of the weekend's game, Coleman said: “They’ve got physical forwards, but we have to maybe focus on what we’re going to do.

“You can get blinded by just stopping the opposition, whereas at home you should be wanting to give them more problems.

“They’ve got a great set of fans and the majority of them are brilliant.

“The fans should be applauded for going through the pain, and they’ve always had a great following.

“Their manager is good at this level. I’ve known him for quite a while and he’s always created good players and good teams.

“In my opinion he was harshly treated at Sunderland.”