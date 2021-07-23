A look back at Jerry Yates' first 12 months at Blackpool after penning new long-term deal

What a 12 months it's been, too.
Here we take a look back at the story of Yates' time at Bloomfield Road so far...
1. Slow start
Yates' time at Blackpool hasn't always gone so swimmingly. In fact, the striker - a big summer signing from Rotherham - failed to find the back of the net in his first 11 games for the club.
2. Breaking his duck
Yates' scored his first goals for the club in a vital 2-1 win at Burton Albion, which proved to be one of the main turning points of the season. The 24-year-old netted a well-taken first-half goal before slotting home the winner from the penalty spot.
3. Vital strikes
A lot of Yates' goals last term were important ones, too. In November, the forward netted in the 2-1 win at Peterborough, who topped the League One table at the time.
4. Bittersweet
Yates scored from the spot against his hometown club Doncaster Rovers at the end of November. But the goal proved in vein as Pool threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2.