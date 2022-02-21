A look back at how Paul Ince's managerial reign played out at Blackpool ahead of his return with Reading

Believe it or not, the 50-year-old has returned to management after an eight-year exodus to take temporary charge of Reading.
The Royals bizarrely sacked Veljko Paunovic after Saturday's 3-2 win against Preston North End.
Saturday's game will be a surprise reunion for Ince, who had an all-too brief spell in the managerial dugout between 2013 and 2014.
Here's how that reign played out...
1. Feb 18, 2013 - Appointed
Ince agrees to become Blackpool's new boss, succeeding Michael Appleton. He agrees a one-year rolling contract.
2. Feb 20, 2013 - Losing start
Ince loses his first game in charge 2-0 to Leeds United at Elland Road.
3. March 9, 2013 - First win
Ince has to wait until March to earn his first win as his son Tom and Gary MacKeznie score in a 2-1 victory against Watford at Vicarage Road.
4. May 4, 2013 - Mid-table finish
Blackpool draw away at Bolton on the final day to finish in 15th place in the Championship, five points clear of safety.