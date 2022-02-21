Ince will be back in the Bloomfield Road dugout on Saturday

A look back at how Paul Ince's managerial reign played out at Blackpool ahead of his return with Reading

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince will be back in the managerial dugout at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 21st February 2022, 1:38 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 1:52 pm

Believe it or not, the 50-year-old has returned to management after an eight-year exodus to take temporary charge of Reading.

The Royals bizarrely sacked Veljko Paunovic after Saturday's 3-2 win against Preston North End.

Saturday's game will be a surprise reunion for Ince, who had an all-too brief spell in the managerial dugout between 2013 and 2014.

Here's how that reign played out...

1. Feb 18, 2013 - Appointed

Ince agrees to become Blackpool's new boss, succeeding Michael Appleton. He agrees a one-year rolling contract.

Photo Sales

2. Feb 20, 2013 - Losing start

Ince loses his first game in charge 2-0 to Leeds United at Elland Road.

Photo Sales

3. March 9, 2013 - First win

Ince has to wait until March to earn his first win as his son Tom and Gary MacKeznie score in a 2-1 victory against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Photo Sales

4. May 4, 2013 - Mid-table finish

Blackpool draw away at Bolton on the final day to finish in 15th place in the Championship, five points clear of safety.

Photo Sales
BlackpoolReadingEnglandManchester UnitedVeljko Paunovic
Next Page
Page 1 of 3