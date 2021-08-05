A look back at Blackpool’s opening day record ahead of the Seasiders’ Championship curtain raiser at Bristol City

After a six-year absence, Blackpool will once again line up in the second tier of English football after clinching promotion via the League One play-offs back in May.

Neil Critchley’s men get their 2021/22 campaign underway at Ashton Gate against Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City.

This will be the third time the Seasiders have faced the Robins on the opening day since 2000, losing both previous outings.

Ahead of the curtain raiser, The Gazette has taken a look back at Blackpool's recent record in opening day fixtures.

And it’s fair to say it’s been a bit of a mixed bag.

Since the turn of the Millennium, the Seasiders have lost 10 of their 21 opening day fixtures, winning eight and drawing the other three.

Neil Critchley's side lost at Plymouth on the opening day last season

The Seasiders’ record was noticeably poor in the early 2000s when they lost six opening day fixtures on the bounce between 2001 and 2006.

Their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of QPR back in 2003 was a particular lowlight, although they did bounce back with three straight wins.

Pool’s most memorable opening day win of course came in 2010, when the Seasiders enjoyed a 4-0 thrashing of Wigan Athletic on their Premier League debut - momentarily sending them to the top of the table.

The memorable victory at the DW Stadium was the first of four consecutive opening day wins between 2010 and 2014.

Despite going on to win promotion last season, Neil Critchley’s side began the campaign with a 1-0 defeat to League One newcomers Plymouth Argyle.

While Pool were dominant on the day and deserved to win, never mind draw, it just goes to show the opening day fixture is not the be-all and end-all.

The men in tangerine bounced back the following weekend with a 2-0 win against Swindon Town at Bloomfield Road.

Pool’s opening day record:

2000/01 - Blackpool 3-1 Hull City (W)

2001/02 - Blackpool 0-2 Reading (L)

2002/03 - Bristol City 2-0 Blackpool (L)

2003/04 - QPR 5-0 Blackpool (L)

2004/05 - Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Blackpool (L)

2005/06 - Blackpool 1-3 Chesterfield (L)

2006/07 - Brentford 1-0 Blackpool (L)

2007/08 - Leicester City 0-1 Blackpool (W)

2008/09 - Blackpool 0-1 Bristol City (L)

2009/10 - QPR 1-1 Blackpool (D)

2010/11 - Wigan Athletic 0-4 Blackpool (W)

2011/12 - Hull City 0-1 Blackpool (W)

2012/13 - Millwall 0-2 Blackpool (W)

2013/14 - Doncaster Rovers 1-3 Blackpool (W)

2014/15 - Nottingham Forest 2-0 Blackpool (L)

2015/16 - Colchester United 2-2 Blackpool (D)

2016/17 - Blackpool 2-0 Exeter City (W)

2017/18 - Bradford City 2-1 Blackpool (L)

2018/19 - Wycombe Wanderers 0-0 Blackpool (D)

2019/20 - Blackpool 2-0 Bristol Rovers (W)

2020/21 - Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Blackpool (L)