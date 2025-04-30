Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce has joked that some members of the Blackpool squad were left unhappy by one of the decisions at the club’s recent awards night.

The evening saw Ashley Fletcher named as fans’ player of the season, Olly Casey claim the players’ accolade, and Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott recognised for his community work.

One call that has proven to be controversial is the goal of the season award - which went to Tom Bloxham for his effort against Exeter City back in January.

The forward enjoyed an explosive afternoon at St James Park, and from the byline, he worked his way past the goalkeeper with some quick feet, before a gap between the defenders on the line to score.

While Bruce accepts it was a goal to remember, he admits some players believed they had a better contender.

“I think Rob Apter had a little bit of a huff on,” he joked.

“It was Ryan Finnigan’s goal at Harrogate for me. We had an awful night, but that was the bright spark - it was a great volley.

“What about Sonny Carey at Gillingham in the FA Cup, that was a hell of a goal too. Some of the supporters might’ve forgotten that, but Blocko had some game that day and ripped Exeter to bits.”

Bruce shares praise for Casey

It was a long afternoon for the Seasiders defence up against a team with a bit more quality. Olly Casey battled hard as usual.

An award that everyone agreed on was Casey being named players’ player of the season, with the centre back enjoying an influential campaign.

Throughout the current campaign, he has made 41 League One appearances in total, missing just one game since the appointment of the current Blackpool boss.

“The players’ player is something you’re always going to cherish,” Bruce said.

“Since I’ve walked through the door, I don’t think he’s come out of the team. He’s improved enormously, and is a really good defender. This is his first real breakthrough season, so well done to him.

“He’s got a lot of improving to do still, but there’s a lot in his locker. Very quietly he’s become an integral part of the team.”