'A great initiative': Blackpool legend Charlie Adam helps promote warm-up hubs alongside five current stars

Seasiders legend Charlie Adam returned to Bloomfield Road to help promote Blackpool’s warm-up hubs.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:44 GMT- 2 min read
Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Coventry City

Since November 2022, the EFL has helped thousands of households during the cost-of-living crisis thanks to its ‘Together – Supporting Communities Initiative’.

Clubs have been running food banks, while also offering their stadiums to help keep disadvantaged families across England and Wales.

EFL partner eBay is supporting the campaign, committing almost 3,000 matchday tickets as part of the scheme.

Blackpool are among those clubs taking part, launching their own winter warm-up hubs in the lead-up to Christmas to provide families and the socially isolated a place to keep warm.

Following its success, the initiative was extended through to the end of March.

Last Thursday, the Seasiders hosted families at Bloomfield Road for a day of activities.

Charlie Adam and current Blackpool FC players paid a visit to the warm-up hub at Bloomfield Road. Charlie with Jayden, Amelia and Harley-May.
Adam, alongside five current Blackpool players, surprised local children with a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium before handing out tickets to Saturday’s game against Coventry City.

“It’s a community programme, the hub, that runs five nights a week and also two afternoons a week at the football club,” Adam said.

“Seeing a lot of kids here and a lot of families who, through the winter time, for different reasons need to keep warm or get some food.

“They’ve come along, they’re here and the football club is supporting it really well. I think at one point they were getting 150 people turning out, so it’s a great turnout and a great initiative from the football club.”

Jordan Thorniley plays a video game with some children
Blackpool captain Callum Connolly was also in attendance alongside Jordan Thorniley, Curtis Nelson, Luke Garbutt and Rob Apter.

“We’ve just come today to see a lot of the families to give out some stuff and help with them and to see how they are,” Connolly said.

“It’s great to give something back to the families around here. It’s an eye-opener and I’m proud to be here.

“It’s great to see the kids. A lot of them don’t know who you are but their parents do, so it’s nice to see what they’re like and how they’re getting on with their own lives and their schools.”

Millie Taylor plays Connect 4 with Curtis Nelson
Captain Callum Connelly with some of the youngsters
