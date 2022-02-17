A breakdown of when Blackpool score and concede their goals after cruel late defeat to Bournemouth

With four minutes remaining, Neil Critchley’s side were leading 1-0 and close to sealing another major scalp thanks to Josh Bowler’s first-half stunner.

But the Seasiders weren’t able to hold on, Jamal Lowe levelling from close range in the 86th minute before the Cherries twisted the knife even further when Siriki Dembele scored a cruel winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn’t the first time Blackpool have suffered a late suckerpunch in the Championship this season though.

Against Millwall back in August, the Seasiders were minutes away from claiming a deserved point despite being down to 10 men courtesy of Callum Connolly’s red card. But Jake Cooper broke their hearts in stoppage time to win it 2-1 for Millwall.

Blackpool were also punished right at the death in the home game against Middlesbrough in December, despite levelling in stoppage time themselves.

Of course, it’s not all bad news and Blackpool have had success of their own thanks to late goals - such as on the opening day, when Shayne Lavery struck on his league debut to rescue a point against Bristol City.

The Seasiders conceded twice late on to lose at home to Bournemouth last weekend

In total, the Seasiders have scored eight of their 34 goals during the 76th and 90th minute this season.

This is only bettered by the period just after half-time, between the 46th and 60th minute, where Critchley’s side have notched nine times.

Blackpool have only scored twice this season between the first minute and the 15th minute, yet have conceded six at the other end.

In fact, a pattern appears to emerge that Blackpool tend to start and end games pretty poorly, with 24 of their 31 goals coming between the 16th minute and the 75th minute.

The main source of concern though will be their inability to stop conceding late on, having let in 12 of their 34 goals towards the end of games. That equates to just over 32 per cent.

At the weekend, while Blackpool tired after Lowe’s leveller, it was their failure to take their chances and put Bournemouth to bed which led to their late capitulation.

This is something that will hopefully be addressed next season with the addition of extra quality to help sway games in Blackpool’s favour.

Breakdown of when Blackpool’s goals are scored and conceded

0-15mins: 2 scored, 6 conceded

16-30mins: 5 scored, 4 conceded

31-45mins: 6 scored, 5 conceded

46-60mins: 9 scored, 7 conceded

61-75mins: 4 scored, 3 conceded

76-90mins: 8 scored, 12 conceded