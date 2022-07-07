There are some eye-catching options available on free transfers this summer as Michael Appleton looks to strengthen his squad at Bloomfield Road.

The summer transfer window has been open for a few weeks now and clubs across the EFL Championship have been busy strengthening their squads while also trying to keep a hold of their star players.

At Blackpool, new boss Michael Appleton has yet to add any new faces to his squad while eight players have been released following the expiration of their deals at Bloomfield Road.

The likes of Ethan Robson, who has since joined League One side MK Dons, and winger Grant Ward find themselves on the free agent list having left the Seasiders.

That list is somewhere the club could look to for bargain deals to add strength and depth to their ranks for the coming season.

Several free agents have been amongst the headlines across world football with links to Premier League clubs including the likes of Gareth Bale, Christian Eriksen and Jesse Lingard.

However, there is also plenty of talent further down the divisions that could be realistic targets for the Seasiders and their second tier rivals.

Here are 16 quality players who have been released by EFL Championship clubs this summer and are still available on free transfer ahead of the 2022/23 season kicking off:

1. Ben Mee The player has left Burnley after 11 years and is reportedly being eyed by a host of Premier League clubs. Market value: £2.25m. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Nicolas Nkoulou The player made three league appearances for Watford after joining in October 2021. Market value: £2.25m. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

3. Tommy Smith The ex-Huddersfield Town player was released by Stoke City. Market value: £1.62m. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4. Naby Sarr The Frenchman was one of several players released by Huddersfield at the conclusion of the campaign. Market value: £1.35m. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales