15 Blackpool players considered the best-ever signings at Bloomfield Road- gallery

Bloomfield Road has welcomed a number memorable players down the years, with some certainly standing out above others, but who is considered the best acquisition by the Seasiders faithful.
We asked that question via our social media channels - and the response with phenomenal. Hundreds responded as supporters debated who represented the best value for money and who simply proved to be the best footballers brought to the Fylde Coast.
Here’s 15 of the standout names the Blackpool fans picked out:
1. Who is Blackpool's best-ever signing?
Supporters have shared their views on the best player to arrive at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Scott Heavey
2. Tony Green
Tony Green is part of the hall of fame at Bloomfield Road. The Scottish midfielder joined the Seasiders from Albion Rovers in 1967, and remained with the cub until 1971, when he joined Newcastle United. Photo: Central Press
3. Charlie Adam
Charlie Adam joined Blackpool from Rangers in 2009, and played an integral part in getting the club to the Premier League. Following a successful season in the top tier, he was signed by Liverpool, before joining Stoke City the year after. The 38-year-old finished his playing career with Dundee in 2022. Facebook follower Barry Cartmell wrote: "The 500k paid for Charlie Adam to get us promotion to the Premier League has to be the best value for money ever." Photo: PAUL ELLIS
4. Tony Ellis
Tony Ellis joined Blackpool from Preston North End in 1994, and remained at Bloomfield Road until 1997, when he departed for Bury. His career came to an end with Hyde United in 2005. He's currently head of north academy recruitment for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. David Vaughan
Wales international David Vaughan joined Blackpool in 2008 for £200,000. He was part of the squad that reached and played in the Premier League, before departing for Sunderland. The 41-year-old played until 2022, finishing his career with Nantwich Town. Discussing the Vaughan's impact alongside Charlie Adam, Facebook follower Jon Ashton wrote: "David kept the midfield together and was a brilliant player, quietly doing his job. I reckon with no David in the Pool side, Charlie wouldn't be the same player as he was back then." Photo: PAUL ELLIS
6. Alan Suddick
Alan Suddick was a popular figure during his 10 year stay with the Seasiders. He joined the club from Newcastle United in 1966, before departing for Stoke City a decade later. He passed away at the age of 64 in 2009. Photo: Evening Standard