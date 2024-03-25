15 Blackpool players considered the best-ever signings at Bloomfield Road- gallery

3 . Charlie Adam

Charlie Adam joined Blackpool from Rangers in 2009, and played an integral part in getting the club to the Premier League. Following a successful season in the top tier, he was signed by Liverpool, before joining Stoke City the year after. The 38-year-old finished his playing career with Dundee in 2022. Facebook follower Barry Cartmell wrote: "The 500k paid for Charlie Adam to get us promotion to the Premier League has to be the best value for money ever." Photo: PAUL ELLIS