Blackpool FC: Three talking points from the Seasiders' defeat to Wycombe Wanderers
Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan were both on the scoresheet for the home team against the Seasiders- who have only picked up one point in their opening three outings on the road in League One this season.
Despite showing some brighter signs towards the end of the game, Neil Critchley’s side never looked like a true threat in the contest.
Here are some of the talking points from the game:
On the back foot
Wycombe found a number of ways to hurt the Seasiders defence.
There was too much space and time for the Blues on both wings, with Gareth McCleary in particular proving to be a real threat.
For the opening goal, Vokes made himself a dominant presence in the box.
After his initial header was saved by Dan Grimshaw, the striker reacted quickly to fire home on the rebound.
They doubled their lead minutes into the second half.
Once again, McCleary was given plenty of time to get a good ball into the box, with Hanlan finishing at the back post.
The timing of the goal would’ve infuriated Critchley, as any hopes of a comeback after the break were diminished.
Dembele league debut
Blackpool made a number of substitutes in the second half, which did lead to a brighter display towards the end of the game.
This included Karamoko Dembele, who showed further snippets on what he is capable of on his League One debut.
Like in the EFL Trophy tie away to Barrow, he looked dangerous when the ball came his way.
Once he’s fully up to speed, the 20-year-old could be a real creative spark for the Seasiders.
Alongside Dembele, Sonny Carey also deserves praise for his display off the bench, with impact also proving to be positive.
Respect for Keogh
Blackpool fans took the opportunity to show their respect for Richard Keogh.
The Wycombe defender was a firm fans favourite during his time at Bloomfield Road.
Both pre-match and during the game itself, the travelling Tangerines chanted his name as he warmed-up.
He was quick to show his gratitude by applauding those in the away end.