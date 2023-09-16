Blackpool’s away day woes continued as they were defeated 2-0 by Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan were both on the scoresheet for the home team against the Seasiders- who have only picked up one point in their opening three games on the road in League One this season.

Despite showing some brighter signs towards the end of the game, Neil Critchley’s side never looked like a true threat in the contest.

The first chance of the game fell the way of Wycombe, with Luke Leahy putting a free kick just wide of the post.

Blackpool were defeated by Wycombe

After giving the Seasiders an early warning, the home side made the most of their next attacking move.

Dan Grimshaw did well to stop an initial header from Vokes, but the attacker was alert- reacting quickly to fire the ball across the line on the rebound to make it 1-0 after 12 minutes.

The Blues had a number of opportunities to double their lead in the first half, with a couple of good balls into the box just lacking a final touch.

Down the other end, chances were scarce for Critchley’s side.

A Callum Connolly cross nearly caught out Max Stryjek, while Jake Beesley put a free header high and wide of the target.

Jordan Rhodes thought he had levelled the scores, but his celebrations were cut short by the linesman’s flag for offside.

Moments after the restart, Wycombe claimed their second of the afternoon.

A Garath McCleary ball into the box found Hanlan at the back post, with the forward finishing past Grimshaw with a side-footed volley.

Following a number of second half half subs, Blackpool started to look a little bit brighter heading into the latter stages.

Rhodes and Sonny Carey forced Stryjek into a couple of important saves- with the latter of the two being a fantastic stop to deny a half volley from the edge of the box.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Albie Morgan (56’), Ollie Norburn, Jensen Weir (56’), Callum Connolly, Jake Beesley (56’), Jordan Rhodes.