Blackpool FC player ratings: Chris Maxwell stars in the Seasiders' first league win since October

Ian Poveda’s seventh-minute strike was enough to help Mick McCarthy’s side to all three points at Bloomfield Road.

Amos Wynn and Oliver Walton reflect on the Seasiders’ victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are their player ratings:

Chris Maxwell (Photo credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Chris Maxwell- 8

Maxwell produced some fine stops to deny Will Smallbone and Tyrese Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool’s key man after making six saves to keep a vital clean sheet.

Andy Lyons- 6

Lyons had a quiet first half attacking-wise.

He dealt with a tough customer in Tyrese Campbell and was taken off as he looked tired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Connolly- 7

Sometimes Connolly looked desperate but stood firm throughout.

Long balls rarely found Jerry Yates but he tackled and cleared well when needed.

Curtis Nelson- 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson gave away some clumsy fouls but was reliable in the air and constantly snuffing out attacks.

He put his head where it hurt and at one point was on the receiving end of a Dwight Gayle boot.

A real warrior performance.

James Husband- 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A solid showing from Husband as he managed to keep the Stoke right side quiet.

He did struggle at times when he was run at by the pacy Jacob Brown.

Kenny Dougall- 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two holding midfielders certainly had to do more work in defence than in attack.

Dougall did a pretty decent job at providing an extra layer of cover for the back four, but couldn’t do too much on the ball.

Lewis Fiorini- 6

Like Dougall, Fiorini was solid enough in providing protection for the defence, but couldn’t do much going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was replaced at the break by CJ Hamilton.

Ian Poveda-7

Poveda worked hard throughout and finished well for the opener.

Following his goal, there weren’t too many attacking opportunities, but was able to offer support to the defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was subbed off just after the hour.

Sonny Carey- 6

Like the majority of the Blackpool team, Carey got back well but chances to go forward were scarce.

Morgan Rogers- 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rogers was lively at the start of the game, but struggled to make an impact going forward beyond that, and was subbed off just after the hour mark.

Jerry Yates- 6

The striker didn’t have too much to play with up front, and did seem isolated at times.

On the few occasions a chance of a break did appear, he was unable to make the most of opportunity, but still provided good support to the defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Gabriel- 6

He added more pace to a backline that was struggling to keep up with waves of attacks.

Luke Garbutt- 6

Garbutt was a solid addition in an unfamiliar midfield role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Thompson- 6

Thompson did what he was put on to do, and kept the clean sheet intact.

CJ Hamilton- 6