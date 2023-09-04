Neil Critchley says Blackpool want to experience success in the EFL Trophy while also providing opportunities to different players in his squad.

The Seasiders start the group stages away to Barrow at Holker Street on Tuesday night (K.O. 7pm).

Critchley states his side won’t step away from who they are, even if the personnel is different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We want to do well in this competition, but it also gives us a chance to look at some other players,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

"We’ve got a good squad and it will give an opportunity to someone else,” he said.

“I want to win every game, you have to create a mentality that every fixture is important.

“If you don’t do that, you don’t create the culture you want of continuous improvement and learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Will we change the team around? Of course we will, but that doesn’t mean our mentality or approach will change- we are going there to win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The squad harmony is important, and players have to know they’ve got a chance to play because you never know when they’re going to be required during the season.

“I understand some will be disappointed because I can only pick 11 every week.

“The hardest part of the job is disappointing good people, but if you respect them and they respect you then they can understand it, and when they get an opportunity, they’re ready to take it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This competition does give you a chance to experiment and look at other players, but we won’t step away from who we are and who we want to be.

“Football is a short career.

“How many times do you get an opportunity to play in a final at Wembley?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’ll be thousands and thousands of footballers who never had that chance.

“Why would you not take this competition, because if you’ve got the chance to play at Wembley at the end of it, it is something you should go for.

“We are going to Barrow and we are going for it.”