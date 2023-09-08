Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley reveals the Seasiders' plans for the international break
The Seasiders’ next League One game is away to Wycombe Wanderers on September 16, following the postponement of this weekend’s fixture against Fleetwood Town.
A friendly on Tuesday has been planned by the club to help them fill the gap and ensure some of the players remain match fit.
"The players will have the weekend off and then we’ve got our week planned,” Critchley explained.
"This might be the only break we get for a long time because I think the games might go ahead in the next international window, so we will take this opportunity to give the lads a rest.
"We’ve organised another game for early on next week.
"It’ll be a chance again for players to get some more minutes.
"It’ll give certain people a chance to get back out on the pitch and find some rhythm before we go to Wycombe.
"We want to keep playing because that momentum is important, we do wish we had a game on Saturday now.
"We’ve had back-to-back wins and hitting the back of the net again, so you want that feeling to carry on.
"How we train will be really important.
"Wycombe are in the same boat because they’re not playing this weekend either, so there’s not an advantage.
"There’s only two games on, so that might need to be something the Football League need to start looking at for the future.”