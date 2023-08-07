The Seasiders travel to Pride Park to take on Paul Warne’s side on Tuesday night (K.O. 7.45pm).

Pennington is set to miss the fixture after going off with a groin injury in the season opener against Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road.

“We’ll assess him today,” Critchley said.

Matthew Pennington (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"He just felt his groin a little bit at half time but we’re hopeful it’s not too serious.

“He knows his body well. So I’m hoping he brought himself off before it got any worse.

“He wants to play football and he’s got a good history of playing games.

“We’re hopeful that it won’t keep him out for too long.

“It’s unlikely that he’ll play against Derby but it wouldn’t surprise me if he turned up fit and ready to play.

“I get the final decision, so I can go with him or take it out of his hands.

“There’s five games in the first 15 days of this season, so we have to look beyond Tuesday night because it’s a busy schedule.”

Ahead of the game against Derby, Critchley also discussed the future of Tom Trybull, who wasn’t included in the match day squad for the 2-0 victory over Burton.

"I can only pick 11 players,” he added.

“The window is still open so I’d be surprised if our squad is as it is now at the end of it.

"If some players want to feature on a regular basis and they’re not in our squad, then that’s something we can address.

"I’m not afraid to change the team on a game by game basis.

"It’s not just about the 11 players on the pitch, it’s about the full squad.

"I’m sure over the course of the season lots of them will contribute in different ways.

"Tom and his agent will be looking at the situation, so we will see what happens and develops in the next few weeks.”