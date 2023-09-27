News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement
Man, 35, appears in court accused of murdering 51-year-old woman
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa

Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley hopes to make the most of 'invaluable' time on the grass this week

Neil Critchley says Blackpool always try to make the most of any additional time in training in order to cement their identity.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Seasiders will enjoy another free midweek ahead of their game against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

Critchley believes the way they utilise this time will provide long-term benefits.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The work we do on and off the pitch during the week helps to speed the process up,” he said.

Most Popular
Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

"Any time on the grass is invaluable for us.

"You can learn two ways.

"You can learn during the game, and you can learn during the week in training.

"If you join those two things up and evaluate every performance and reflect then you can reap the benefits of that, and I believe we will in the long-term.

"We put a lot of time and effort into who we are and who we want to be.

Hide Ad

“We may have to go through some sticky patches along the way, but I believe that gives the best chance of long-term success in the future.”

Read More
Neil Critchley reveals how Kylian Kouassi pushed his way into the Seasiders' sta...
Hide Ad

The Seasiders head to Oakwell this weekend on the back of a 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.

Jordan Rhodes claimed a hat-trick against the Royals, while Kylian Kouassi was also on the scoresheet on his league debut for the club.

Blackpool’s problems this season have come away from home- picking up only one point from their three outings on the road.

They have failed to score in any of those games, with the last one being a 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Related topics:Neil CritchleyJordan RhodesBarnsleyRoyalsWycombe WanderersOakwell