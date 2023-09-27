Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley hopes to make the most of 'invaluable' time on the grass this week
The Seasiders will enjoy another free midweek ahead of their game against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.
Critchley believes the way they utilise this time will provide long-term benefits.
"The work we do on and off the pitch during the week helps to speed the process up,” he said.
"Any time on the grass is invaluable for us.
"You can learn two ways.
"You can learn during the game, and you can learn during the week in training.
"If you join those two things up and evaluate every performance and reflect then you can reap the benefits of that, and I believe we will in the long-term.
"We put a lot of time and effort into who we are and who we want to be.
“We may have to go through some sticky patches along the way, but I believe that gives the best chance of long-term success in the future.”
The Seasiders head to Oakwell this weekend on the back of a 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.
Jordan Rhodes claimed a hat-trick against the Royals, while Kylian Kouassi was also on the scoresheet on his league debut for the club.
Blackpool’s problems this season have come away from home- picking up only one point from their three outings on the road.
They have failed to score in any of those games, with the last one being a 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.