Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley discusses the Seasiders' latest recruits in further detail

Neil Critchley says Blackpool will spend a lot of time working with new recruit Kylian Kouassi to help him improve.
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

The 20-year-old forward has joined the Seasiders following the expiration of his contract with Sutton United.

Critchley states the youngster has plenty of exciting qualities, but admits he will need time to adapt.

“Kylian is a young boy, he’s only just turned 20,” he said.

Kylian Kouassi (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Kylian Kouassi (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Kylian Kouassi (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
“He had some senior experience last season with Sutton in League Two and he’s got some attributes that are really interesting for the future.

“He’s got lots to learn and we’ve got to spend our time with him to help him improve.

“He’s strong, powerful and can hold the ball up- he’s got two good feet. He just needs to learn how we play and how we train as it’s different for him.

“He needs time and we’ll give him that.”

Blackpool have also added Jordan Rhodes to their ranks on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

The experienced striker made his debut for the Tangerines off the bench in the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon.

“Jordan was a positive from the game,” Critchley added.

“He came on and made a difference straight away. He held the ball up and kept it- and we had been missing that.

“He then gets in and gets a chance. He tries to lift it over the keeper- who stood up and made a really good save.

“He’s not played loads of football in pre-season and also had to spend the last 20 minutes playing with 10-men, which was not easy for him either.”

