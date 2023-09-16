Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley demands more personality from his side following the Seasiders' defeat to Wycombe Wanderers
Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan were both on the scoresheet for the home team against the Seasiders- who have only picked up one point in their opening three away games in League One this season.
Critchley states his side weren’t at the level required to come away with anything from the fixture against Wycombe.
"I’m a little bit more than disappointed,” he said.
"We weren’t there which is surprising, and it’s not what I associate with this group.
"We were poor on the ball, and not forward thinking enough- we want to take the game to the opposition and be the aggressors on the pitch.
"We’ve got to play with more personality.
"You know what type of game to expect coming here.
"They get the ball forward early and have players at the top of the pitch who are strong and can build momentum in the game.
"We allowed them to do that early in the game.
"If you concede by not stopping the cross and defending in the box, then you’re on the back foot straight away.
"We did that in our last away game and we’ve done it again.
"We weren’t at the level that was required.
“There was a 10 minute spell towards the end of the first half where we grew into the game.
"Jordan Rhodes scored a goal that wasn’t offside, and that’s a big moment because if we go in 1-1, it’s a different game.
"I said at half time we needed to play with more speed and aggression, but we didn’t heed that message.
"We let the ball come in too easily and they scored again.
"The pattern of the game would’ve still been the same at 0-0, but if you concede at one end and don’t score at the other then the obvious happens.
"We’ve got to do more. We’ve got to go back to work on Monday and we’ve got to improve.
"We needed to build some more momentum after beating Wigan, but we took another step back.”