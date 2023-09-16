Neil Critchley says Blackpool’s 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers wasn’t the type of performance he associates with his players.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan were both on the scoresheet for the home team against the Seasiders- who have only picked up one point in their opening three away games in League One this season.

Critchley states his side weren’t at the level required to come away with anything from the fixture against Wycombe.

"I’m a little bit more than disappointed,” he said.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We weren’t there which is surprising, and it’s not what I associate with this group.

"We were poor on the ball, and not forward thinking enough- we want to take the game to the opposition and be the aggressors on the pitch.

"We’ve got to play with more personality.

"You know what type of game to expect coming here.

"They get the ball forward early and have players at the top of the pitch who are strong and can build momentum in the game.

"We allowed them to do that early in the game.

"If you concede by not stopping the cross and defending in the box, then you’re on the back foot straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We did that in our last away game and we’ve done it again.

"We weren’t at the level that was required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a 10 minute spell towards the end of the first half where we grew into the game.

"Jordan Rhodes scored a goal that wasn’t offside, and that’s a big moment because if we go in 1-1, it’s a different game.

"I said at half time we needed to play with more speed and aggression, but we didn’t heed that message.

"We let the ball come in too easily and they scored again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pattern of the game would’ve still been the same at 0-0, but if you concede at one end and don’t score at the other then the obvious happens.

"We’ve got to do more. We’ve got to go back to work on Monday and we’ve got to improve.