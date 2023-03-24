Ahead of the international break, both teams were on the end of defeats where they conceded four goals, and will be looking to bounce back in the derby clash at Deepdale.

McCarthy believes this type of fixture could be good for the Seasiders as they fight for their survival in the Championship.

“It is what it is, the next game is April 1,” he said.

Mick McCarthy (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“Both of us have lost and we come up against each other on April Fool’s Day, a proper day to play that game.

“Maybe the Preston game is a good one for us. It’s a local derby and they’ve just been beaten four by Middlesbrough.

“We’ve all got to be up for it.

“It has been a mad schedule from February onwards, so hopefully we can get players back and they will be fresh when they come back.

“We need to have a proper runaround, a proper fight and a proper scrap when we play Preston.

“Like us, they’ve conceded four so it will be two teams desperate for the points.”

The Seasiders currently sit 23rd in the table and are four points from safety with eight games left this season.

