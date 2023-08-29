Blackpool travel to Molineux to take on Wolves in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The Seasiders last victory came in this competition earlier in the month, as Jake Beesley scored a brace in a 2-0 victory over Derby County.

Since then, Neil Critchley’s side have been unable to find the back of the net in their last four outings, with the most recent being a 3-0 defeat away to Lincoln.

Shayne Lavery is a doubt for the tie against Wolves, and will most likely miss the fixture, after being forced off with a tight hamstring in the 26th minute of the game at the weekend.

Shayne Lavery (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

It is currently unknown how long the 24-year-old striker could be out for.

Discussing the injury after the match at the LNER Stadium, Critchley said: "He felt it on Tuesday. He was fine coming into the game, we looked after him and did some training on Friday.

"It was early on, he chased the ball and his hamstring felt tight.

“Obviously you don’t want to take him off but you don’t want to risk him."

The Seasiders are also missing Kyle Joseph in attack, with the former Swansea striker out with a hamstring problem as well- while new addition Jordan Rhodes is cup tied, so will not be in contention to play in the Wolves game either.

Jordan Gabriel remains absent too, as he works his way back from an injury he suffered last season.

“He’s stepping up,” Critchley told the press last week.