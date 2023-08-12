News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC fans give their verdict on the addition of Jensen Weir on a season-long loan from Brighton

Blackpool have added Jensen Weir to their squad for the 2023/24 campaign.
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 10:35 BST

The 21-year-old midfielder has joined the club on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Seasiders supporters have taken to social media to react to the news.

One wrote: “Great signing. Along with an already good squad, top six minimum, fair play.”

Jensen Weir has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Jensen Weir has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Jensen Weir has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

Another added: “That’s unreal fellas.”

A third stated: “What a bloody signing. Would’ve thought he would’ve gone to a Championship team, but I’m happy nonetheless.”

Another agreed: “The Critchley factor in play again. Championship level player easily.”

With a fifth writing: “Weir very pleased to have him.”

Weir came through the academy at Wigan Athletic, where he made his senior debut at the age of 15- becoming the club’s youngest-ever player.

He joined the Seagulls in 2020, and has spent the last couple of seasons on loan with Cambridge and Morecambe.

During his spell with the latter he scored 10 goals in 41 appearances.

