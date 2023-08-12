The 21-year-old midfielder has joined the club on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.
Seasiders supporters have taken to social media to react to the news.
One wrote: “Great signing. Along with an already good squad, top six minimum, fair play.”
Another added: “That’s unreal fellas.”
A third stated: “What a bloody signing. Would’ve thought he would’ve gone to a Championship team, but I’m happy nonetheless.”
Another agreed: “The Critchley factor in play again. Championship level player easily.”
With a fifth writing: “Weir very pleased to have him.”
Weir came through the academy at Wigan Athletic, where he made his senior debut at the age of 15- becoming the club’s youngest-ever player.
He joined the Seagulls in 2020, and has spent the last couple of seasons on loan with Cambridge and Morecambe.
During his spell with the latter he scored 10 goals in 41 appearances.