Blackpool have added Jensen Weir to their squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 21-year-old midfielder has joined the club on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Seasiders supporters have taken to social media to react to the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One wrote: “Great signing. Along with an already good squad, top six minimum, fair play.”

Jensen Weir has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

Another added: “That’s unreal fellas.”

A third stated: “What a bloody signing. Would’ve thought he would’ve gone to a Championship team, but I’m happy nonetheless.”

Another agreed: “The Critchley factor in play again. Championship level player easily.”

With a fifth writing: “Weir very pleased to have him.”

Weir came through the academy at Wigan Athletic, where he made his senior debut at the age of 15- becoming the club’s youngest-ever player.

He joined the Seagulls in 2020, and has spent the last couple of seasons on loan with Cambridge and Morecambe.