Blackpool FC condemns fans who invaded pitch during Fleetwood Town game

Blackpool FC have condemned the actions of a 'small minority of fans' who invaded the pitch after the club's late winner against Fleetwood Town yesterday.

Blackpool fans entered the field of play after Nathan Delfouneso's 94th-minute winner and proceeded to celebrate in front of the Fleetwood fans.

Stewards and police quickly moved the fans from the pitch and the game continued after the supporters were removed.

However, this is the second time Blackpool fans have invaded the pitch - with a larger number of supporters encroaching the field of play after the Seasiders also scored a late equaliser in the homecoming clash against Southend United in March.

The FA launched an investigation into that pitch investigation as well as the use of smoke bombs, which were again deployed by both Blackpool and Fleetwood fans on Monday.

Blackpool, in a statement released this afternoon, have warned fans their actions could lead to the club playing future matches behind closed doors.

The statement reads: "Blackpool Football Club is currently working with the relevant authorities to identify the individuals who encroached onto the pitch during the match against Fleetwood Town.

"This action, from a small minority of fans, harms the club’s reputation and runs the risk of FA sanctions, which could see the club fined or forced to play its matches behind closed doors.

"The club, as well as the vast majority of its fanbase, will not accept such behaviour at matches and adopt a zero-tolerance policy on the matter.

"Those identified as engaged in such activity will be subject to the appropriate sanctions, including banning orders."