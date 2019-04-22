Pitch invasion at Bloomfield Road as Blackpool score 'injury-time winner' against Fleetwood Town

A number of Blackpool supporters invaded the pitch at Bloomfield Road after the Seasiders scored an 'injury-time winner' against Fleetwood Town

The Blackpool fans invaded the pitch after Nathan Delfouneso scored a '94th minute goal' and went to celebrate in front of Fleetwood's supporters.

A man is lead off the pitch at Bloomfield Road. Photographer: Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport

Stewards and police quickly moved the fans from the pitch however it is unclear if anyone has been arrested over the incident. The game continued after the supporters were removed.

The Gazette's Blackpool FC reporter, Matt Scrafton tweeted: "A small number of Blackpool fans were straight onto the pitch to celebrate in front of the Fleetwood fans. They're all off now but this can't keep happening."

Blackpool had earlier taken the lead from the penalty spot in the first half, Jay Spearing converting from 12 yards, only for Joey Barton's men to level matters through Ched Evans.

Fleetwood were reduced to 10 men after 72 minutes when Nathan Sheron was shown a straight red for a challenge on Matty Virtue.

Blackpool beat Fleetwood Town 2-1 - Photographer: Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport

The invasion comes after Blackpool's new board released a statement last month pleading with fans to "set an example" at future home matches following an invasion at Bloomfield Road against Southend United. The FA is still investigating the incident.