Blackpool FC: Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Jensen Weir reflects on the Seasiders' season so far and discusses how he's settling in
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 21-year-old is with the club on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, and believes he can be a creative force for Neil Critchley’s side.
Weir believes the Seasiders laid good building blocks in the opening month of the League One campaign.
"It’s been positive to be honest,” he said.
"It’s early days in the league. There’s room to improve but it’s not been negative.
"The manager is clear on how he wants to play, so it’s about everyone getting used to that- everything takes time.
"It will come and I’m looking forward to it.
"The Lincoln game wasn’t ideal result-wise, but the performance was okay.
"I want to get some goals for the team- that’s a big thing for me.
"I can create chances and I like to play, so it’s about helping the team where I can.
"There’s a freedom to express yourself in the final third. It’s down to me to take chances when I get them.
"Obviously I want to bring things to the table but I also need to do the things the manager want to me to do as well.”
Weir admits he’s quickly settled in at Bloomfield Road and is excited by the Tangerines’ targets.
"It’s a close group- you can tell that,” he added.
"All the boys have been really good with me- I’m just taking it slowly and getting to know people.
“I already knew Kyle (Joseph) from my time at Wigan, so I’m close with him, but I speak to everyone
"I’m not really a loud character; I’m a bit quiet and shy so I keep myself to myself.
“It’s massive club, I’ve always been aware of it.
“After speaking with the manager, it all sounded really good, and it’s a project I want to be a part of.
"The gaffer is a really nice person- his ideas are good for me to develop as a player.
"Bloomfield Road is a good stadium. I’ll have to get used to the bigger crowds, but I’m looking forward to it.
"I’ve been around Blackpool before, and I’ve done Pleasure Beach- going up the Tower is the next one so I’ll have to book it in.”