Following the conclusion of the international break, Blackpool take on Wycombe Wanderers this weekend at Adams Park- which is a ground that brings back bad memories for Brett Ormerod.

The international period is sometimes a nice break.

You usually train through it, but you’ll get a couple of days off to spend with your family.

If you’re on a loss of form or have injuries it can be a welcome break.

If it’s the reverse and you’re flying, winning games week in, week out, then you don’t want it to come because it might break your momentum.

Your form at the time will affect how you approach it.

I don’t think it’s too concerning either way at the moment because it’s early doors- there’s a long way to go.

You’ve got it in the back of your head and you know it’s coming.

It’s nice to go into it with a win because you’re only as good as your last game.

You can come back a bit refreshed, but once it restarts it’s madness and relentless.

Sometimes it’s nice to take a step back and have a bit of a break.

I like watching internationals during this time- I really enjoyed Scotland V England, (Jude) Bellingham was unbelievable.

I love the Euros and I love the World Cups, there’s nothing better for me. I was obsessed as a kid.

Blackpool’s in for a tough game against Wycombe this weekend.

Hopefully they can take the momentum and the good feeling from Wigan into this match.

That’s the ground where I broke my leg in 1999, October 23- I’ll never forget that day.

We won 2-0 but I snapped my leg in a tackle 15 minutes into the game.

It’s horrendous. I’ve had two badly broken legs.

It felt like a very lonely place, I spent a lot of time on my own in the old gym at Squires Gate.

There’s no light at the end of the tunnel, it can be very depressing.

I was 23-years-old when I first did that.

There’s always a possibility you might not come back from it.

I remember a young lad in the apprenticeship broke his leg at the same time as me and he had to retire because he had fracture pains.

Mine was a clean break through both bones, so it was a long road to recovery.

At the time it was very hard mentally. Every day becomes Groundhog Day, and you’ve just got to get on with your work and hope it gets better.

It was tedious at times.

I had a lot of injuries in my career, but the two broken legs were the worst.

It wasn’t a nice period in my life but it made me more determined when I did come back.

It’s a lot better now. The physiotherapy has come a long way- you’re well looked after and there’s training programmes.

The science in sport has got a lot better.