Blackpool fans react to Michael Appleton's sacking and state who they want in charge
Blackpool fans have been reacting to the news that Michael Appleton has been sacked by the club.
The Seasiders find themselves sat 23rd in the table on 26 points, with their last victory in the league coming back in October.
Supporters have been left pleased by Appleton’s departure, but some believe the club should’ve acted sooner.
One wrote: “We were sleepwalking to relegation and the decision should have been made after the Wigan game, as the situation was irretrievable, but well done to the club for acting and hopefully they will fetch some positivity back.”
Another added: “That is the best news I’ve heard all week.”
A third stated: “The best news. Hope we get to stay up now.”
While a fourth declared: “It’s about time. I thought it would never happen.”
Since taking over in the summer, Appleton only managed six wins in 27 Championship games, with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road proving to be the final match of his second spell in charge of the club.
Since the news of his exit, fans have been speculating over who could be the next person in charge at Bloomfield Road.
One stated: “Get Holloway back.”
Another added: “Give it to Big Sam (Allardyce) until the end of the season.”
A third wrote: “Steven Gerrard is available.”
While a fourth surmised: “My uncle has been crying out for Sam Allardyce, but not for me. Holloway would lift the roof off. There are a good few contenders out there.”