Blackpool fans discuss their transfer deadline day demands
Clubs across England have until 11pm to finalise any last deals.
Seasiders supporters have been clear about what they believe needs to happen at Bloomfield Road.
One wrote: “We need a proven goal scorer, a midfielder with creativity to unlock stubborn defences, a right back on loan until Gabriel is fit, and a ball playing centre half if we are persisting with 3-5-2.
Another added: “First team starters only. Quality over quantity.”
A third stated: “Striker on a permanent, winger on a permanent and a creative midfielder on loan would do nicely- but won’t happen.”
Another agreed: “Has to be a proven goal scorer and a creative midfielder.
A fifth wrote: “If Critch is persisting with this formation then a left wing-back he can trust, and another attacking midfielder. If Joseph is out for a while then another striker too, but quality over quantity.”
While a sixth added: “Has to be a striker. If we don’t secure a proven goal scorer then we are mid-table at best.”