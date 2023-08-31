Tom Trybull: Blackpool announce departure of midfielder ahead of transfer deadline day
Blackpool have announced the departure of Tom Trybull.
The midfielder, who made the move to Bloomfield Road back in January, leaves the Seasiders on a free, following the mutual termination of his contract.
Trybull made five appearances in all competitions during his time with the Tangerines, with the last coming from the bench against Derby in the EFL Cup.
In a statement, the club wrote: “Blackpool would like to thank Tom for his efforts whilst at the Club, and wishes him the best of luck for the future.”