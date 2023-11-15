League One has a series of clubs who have players on loan deals - but how much would it cost for them to be signed on a permanent basis?

There's an unwritten rule in football, and that's not to fall in love with a loan player but try selling Blackpool that.

The Tangerines have a good blend of experience and youth, but their best player this season is someone who's being borrowed from another club. Jordan Rhodes joined from Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town towards the end of the summer transfer window, and is at Bloomfield Road until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Neil Warnock was in charge of the Terriers, but was replaced by former West Brom boss Darren Moore and it remains to be seen whether Rhodes will be allowed to join permanently.

The 33-year-old has nine goals in 13 games in League One this season, and he was coy in his response when asked about his opinion about returning back to Yorkshire. A loan recall would be a disaster for Blackpool, who despite having a series of good forward options, need Rhodes for the entirety of the campaign if they are to be in the play-off mix come the end of the season.

Rhodes isn't the only loan player at the club, with both Jensen Weir and Karamoko Dembele also borrowed from Brighton & Hove Albion and Brest respectively. Neither have had the impact of Rhodes, but Dembele is slowly becoming a fan favourite, whereas Weir needs to discover the form he has during his spell at Morecambe.

Is there any room to make any of their loan deals permanent? Here's how much the Tangerines might be expected to fork out, if they thought all three and the club would benefit from permanent arrangements. Rhodes is under contract until the summer of 2024, whilst Dembele's deal runs out in 2026, whilst Weird's deal with the Seagulls runs for another season at least.

Using TransferMarkt, we take a look at what it would cost Blackpool and their League One rivals to turn their current loan deals into permanent signings. Flick through to see the cost from lowest to highest.

*TransferMarkt uses Euros rather than pounds given the nature of its website.

