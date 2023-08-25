Blackpool have completed the signing of Jordan Rhodes on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

The experienced striker has scored over 200 goals during his 16-year playing career, and holds the record for the most goals in a singular League One campaign.

Rhodes will provide the Seasiders with a boost in attack.

On joining the Tangerines, the 33-year-old told the club website: "I'm really looking forward to being here and to be working with these players and all of the staff.

Blackpool have confirmed the signing of Jordan Rhodes

"I think this is a club that will be up there at the right end of the division come the end of the season, and I'm looking forward to playing my part in that."

Rhodes started his professional career with Ipswich, and has gone on to play for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.

He has also enjoyed two stints with Huddersfield, whom he joins the Seasiders from.

It was during his first stint at the John Smith’s Stadium, he took League One by storm, with 36 goals throughout the 2011/12 season.

On the signing, Neil Critchley said: “We are delighted to bring Jordan to Blackpool, who has a proven track record of scoring goals.

“His record speaks for itself, whilst his knowledge of this league and what is required will prove to be vital during his time with us.

“He provides another option in the final third and we are all looking forward to working with him.”