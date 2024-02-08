Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool are set to see bumper attendances at Bloomfield Road ahead of crunch clashes with their League One promotion rivals.

The Seasiders are six points off of the play-offs and face a direct rival in Oxford United at the weekend. Neil Critchley's side have 16 games remaining in their 2023/24 campaign and will need all the support that they can get from now until the end of the season.

More fans are set to come to Bloomfield Road over the next month but that will be in the away section of the ground. Both Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth have sold out their allocations for their matches scheduled for Saturday, February 4, and Saturday, March 9.

Bolton Wanderers were given an allocation of 2,135 tickets for the match and sold out at the first stage. Tickets went on sale at 10.00 am on Thursday, February 8 with a days notice and fans were quick to snap them up.

It's the second time in a month that Bolton have travelled to Blackpool having played in the EFL Trophy. Bolton sold out the exact allocation of 2,135 tickets for that fixture also, and despite Bloomfield Road only having an attendance of 5,649 that night, they were not permitted to have any more tickets.

Pompey meanwhile will have more than 2,000 fans in attendance in the away end in March after they sold out what they were given. Portsmouth received a slightly smaller allocation to Bolton of 2,100 seats in the East Stand and tickets went on sale on Thursday.

Portsmouth's tickets are sold on a loyalty points system basis and went on to general sale on Wednesday. All tickets have now been purchased and now Blackpool can welcome two sold out away ends from now to March.

Bolton and Portsmouth are both battling it out for automatic promotion and not much separates the two clubs. Five points separate Portsmouth and Bolton but the latter have three games in hand over the current league leaders.